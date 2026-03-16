Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler & Carson Cooper: 'I think both of us are playing our best basketball'by: Jason Killop22 minutes agoKillopOn3Read In AppMichigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts with center Carson Cooper (15) after scoring a basket during overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. - Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY SportsMichigan State will rely on seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper during the NCAA Tournament, which begins Thursday against NDSU.