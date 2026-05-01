Michigan State's Jeremy Fears has big plans for Anton Bonke, but first, NBA Draft workouts

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Jeremy Fears has big plans about teaming up with Anton Bonke at Michigan State next year. But in the meantime, both players are exploring the current potential of their pro basketball options. Fears, who is scheduled to be a redshirt-junior at Michigan State next season, and Bonke, who plans to be a junior transfer center for the Spartans next season, have made their names eligible for the NBA Draft via the NBA’s undergraduate advisory committee. They have the option to withdraw from the draft by May 28. Bonke told SpartanMag that he had workouts scheduled with unspecified teams this week. Fears also has workouts this week, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. Invitations to the NBA Draft Combine (May 10-17 in Chicago) go out next week. More than 70 players are expected to participate in the combine, although many projected first-rounders usually skip the event. If Fears and/or Bonke get invited to the combine, they plan to participate in it. Fears was active in Michigan State’s recruitment of Bonke, who committed to the Spartans last week. Fears voiced strong feelings to Bonke about how he felt the 7-foot-2 center would fit in the Michigan State playing group. "I talked to Jeremy Fears a lot," Bonke said. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)