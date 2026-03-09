Michigan State's Jeremy Fears named finalist for Bob Cousy Award

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The regular season ended on a sour note Sunday for Jeremy Fears and Michigan State, but the redshirt-sophomore is entering the postseason with a nice distinction under his wings.

Fears was named one of five finalists for the 2026 Bob Cousy Award on Monday, by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Cousy Award is given annually to the nation’s top point guard.

Fears leads the country in assists per game (9.1), total assists (281), is fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.13) and ranks No. 29 in free throw percentage (89.0%).

His current total of 281 assists is the second-best single-season mark in Michigan State history and he needs just 11 more to pass Cassius Winston’s school record of 291, set in 2018-19.

The other finalists are Arizona’s Jaden Bradley, Houston’s Kingston Flemings and Purdue’s Braden Smith.

The Selection Committee for the Bob Cousy Award is composed of media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting starting on Friday, March 13 at 1 p.m.(ET), on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Fears leads Michigan State in scoring with 15.3 points per game, and ranks No. 16 in the Big Ten. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in free throw percentage (89.0%) and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.13).

The winner of the 2026 Cousy Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Men’s Starting Five (the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center).

Fears and the Spartans, ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, closed out the regular season with a 25-6 overall record and a 15-5 mark in the Big Ten Conference with a 90-80 loss at Michigan.

Michigan State earned the No. 3 seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament and will begin play on Friday, March 13 against the winner of No. 6 seed UCLA and either Rutgers or Minnesota. The game will be the second of the evening session on March 13 (25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, which tips off at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Fears surpassed Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves for No. 2 on the school’s all-time, single-season assist list on Sunday when Fears dished out nine assists while scoring 22 points against Michigan. Fears was asked by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press what it means to move up on that list, ahead of Cleaves and behind Winston.

“It means a lot,” Fears said. “To be on a list with those guys is incredible. They are special players.

“It (dishing out assists) is something I take pride in, getting guys shots and always be able to help my guys get better. Getting guys open shots and lobs and points, it makes me happy.”