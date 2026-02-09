Former Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III named Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player

Former Michigan State and current Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III made history on Sunday night in Super Bowl LX, becoming the first former Spartan to win the Super Bowl MVP award. Walker had 29 touches for 161 total yards in the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for this blessing to be here,” Walker said after accepting the Super Bowl MVP trophy. “Also I want to thank my brothers, this doesn’t happen without them. We went through a lot of adversity this season but we came together and stuck together and this is where we got.”

Walker had an historic run throughout the Seahawks’ trek to the Super Bowl. He rushed for 313 yards on 65 carries and added four touchdowns in three postseason games. He also caught nine passes for 104 yards during the postseason in elevating himself as one of the top players in the NFL and strengthening his place as one of the top Michigan State football players of all time.

Walker had humble beginnings prior to his lone breakout season at Michigan State in 2021. In a one-year stint at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest, Walker ranked No. 1 in the Power Five in rushing yards per game (136.3) and total rushing yards (1,636). He ranked No. 2 in the FBS in both categories.

He was an unanimous All-American while leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record and a No. 9 final ranking. Walker is the first and only Michigan State player to win the Walter Camp National Player of the Year, and the only Spartan to win the Doak Walker Award. But Sunday’s Super Bowl MVP award will now top his trophy case.

“If I were to tell myself as a kid right now (to win the Super Bowl MVP), I wouldn’t have guessed I would be the one to win an MVP,” Walker said. “So it’s a surreal moment and it doesn’t happen without the guys in the locker room.”

In an injustice which bothers Michigan State football fans to this day and will continue to anger them for years to come, Walker finished outside of the top four in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2021. Astonishingly, he was not invited to New York as a Heisman finalist, despite leading the Power Five in rushing for a team which finishing in the Top 10 of the final rankings. He was the dominant offensive player in the Big Ten as part of an extremely successful team.

He is one of only two players to win the Walter Camp National Player of the Year award and not become an invitee to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist. Darren McFadden, of Arkansas in 2007, is the only other player to win the Walter Camp Award and not become a Heisman finalist.

Unlike Walker, McFadden played for a team which went 8-4 and finished outside of the Top 25. In the 57-year history of the Walter Camp Award, 55 of the winners became Heisman finalists, and 43 of 57 Walter Camp winners also won the Heisman.

Walker joins other Michigan State players with legendary Super Bowl moments, including Herb Adderley, Earl Morrall, Plaxico Burress and Carl Banks.

Adderley was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He holds the distinction as the only player to appear in four of the first six super bowls, winning Super Bowl I, II and IV while losing in Super Bowl V.

Adderley was a standout running back for Michigan State, but switched to defensive back shortly into his professional career with the Packers. He was the first player to record a pick-six in Super Bowl history, doing so in Super Bowl II.

Morrall was also a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning Super Bowls V, VII and VIII with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins. Morrall won all three Super Bowls late in his career, primarily as a backup quarterback. However, he maintains major footnotes in NFL history.

In the Dolphins’ historic undefeated 1972 season, Morrall started nine regular season games after Bob Griese became injured in week five. He won the 1972 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and was voted the Dolphins’ Team MVP for the year.

At Super Bowl V, Morrall replaced Johnny Unitas in the second quarter and orchestrated a come-from-behind victory against the Dallas Cowboys, marking Morrall’s top Super Bowl moment. Cowboys linebacker Chuck Hawley was named Super Bowl MVP, despite playing for the losing team. Morrall was 7-for-15 passing for 147 yards and an interception during an era of modest quarterback stats. But his performance in replacing Unitas, after he went down with a rib injury, was truly heroic.

At Super Bowl XLII in 2008, Burress caught the game-winning touchdown pass to lift the Giants to a 17-14 victory over the heavily-favored New England Patriots, denying the Patriots a perfect season.

At Super Bowl XXI in 1987, Banks recorded 14 tackles (10 solos, 4 for loss) in helping the New York Giants defense disrupt John Elway and the Denver Broncos offense in a 39-20 Giants victory. Banks was edged by Giants QB Phil Simms for MVP honors.

With an MVP trophy, Walker sits atop that list of Michigan State Super Bowl greats while achieving NFL immortality.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. | Photo by Mark J. Rebilas | USA Today Network





