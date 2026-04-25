Michigan State's Matt Gulbin credits Nick Tabacca, Jim Michalczik after being drafted

Shortly after receiving the best news of his still-young football career, former Michigan State center Matt Gulbin remained the same, measured, serious, even-keel person and player that he’s always been, when giving his first statements after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, Saturday. He seemed to shelf any excitement he may have had after being selected by the Washington Commanders on Saturday, and quickly pointed toward getting to work for his new employer. “I’m going to do my best to elevate the offensive line room and do whatever I can to get the Commanders winning and winning Super Bowls,” Gulbin said. Gulbin (6-4, 312, Wilton, Conn.) played one season at Michigan State, starting 11 games at center after transferring from Wake Forest. “I’ve had two amazing o-line coaches in Nick Tabacca and Jim Michalczik,” Gulbin said. ✅Get SpartanMag + On3 + Rivals + a full year access to The Athletic. $1 to get started. Get Deal 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/