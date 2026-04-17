Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald lauds several players ahead of Saturday's scrimmage

Fans will need to download free digital tickets to be scanned in for entry into Spartan Stadium. To claim the free digital ticket, visit msuspartans.com. Fans are encouraged to claim their tickets in advance to expedite entry. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)