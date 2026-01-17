Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald reveals portal strategy: 'I want to see production'

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Many of us have heard about Nick Saban’s “Process,” and Jim Tressel’s “Winners Manual.” But on Thursday night at the annual Michigan high school coaches convention, I mentioned to newly-hired Michigan State football boss Pat Fitzgerald that there is nothing in the Saban and Tressel football manifestos that plan for the onboarding of 50 players in a single year. Fitzgerald is facing that type of task with at least 18 incoming freshmen, plus 27 (and counting) incoming transfers. The total number of first-year scholarship players is at 45, presuming that place kicker Liam Boyd (of Charlotte) and long snapper Nick Duzansky (of Oregon) are scholarship players. SpartanMag is unofficially projecting room for four more. NCAA rules allow teams to carry 105 players, with no restrictions on how many receive full scholarships. Fitzgerald acknowledged that his marching orders are to operate with 85 scholarship players, which is the same number that Jonathan Smith operated under when the rule went into existence in June. With 45 new faces accounting for 55 percent of the 81 known scholarship assignments, I asked Fitzgerald the simple question: How do you do manage this? (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag now - 50% off portal bundle offer! - and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here 👉 http://tinyurl.com/yc3ypchz).