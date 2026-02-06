DotComp: Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald seeks to build 'model program for college football'

EAST LANSING, Mich. - There may be a school of thought with some college programs, and even fans, that the importance of high school football recruiting has dwindled. Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald does not subscribe to that ideology. He believes bringing in strong recruiting classes on a regular basis is still vital. In the era of the transfer portal, keeping players in a program for four years has proven difficult, across the country. Some program expect to flush players out after a year or two. Fitzgerald has ambitious plans to evaluate, identify and sign the right type of program guys, establish strong relationships with them, and - with competitive NIL support - make them want to stay and compete for championships. He wants familiarity and strong bonds up and down the program - in addition to long, strong, athletic frames wrought with gridiron skills and iron will. The long-term plan is to have a roster anchored by a sturdy group of seniors who came in together, stuck together, and learned to win together. Indiana didn’t do it that way. But Indiana infused 14 players from a Top 25 James Madison program, and did a good job of retaining solid talent from an established Big Ten roster, and bolstered it with a wealthy NIL apparatus and the old, endearing standards: great evaluation, player development, motivation, x’s and o’s and culture. “Bringing in 14 players from JMU allowed them to infuse culture right away,” former Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said while commentating on ESPN’s Mega Cast during the National Championship Game. Other rebuilding programs can attempt to follow the Indiana model, but the puzzle pieces vary from job to job. Penn State, with an influx of 23 Iowa State players via new coach Matt Campbell, might be in a strong position to make an immediate run. Some Nittany Lion players left with James Franklin, but the PSU roster was so strong that it might be able to withstand that attrition, when pared with Campbell’s incoming Cyclones, plus a favorable schedule. Virginia Tech, with an influx of 12 Penn State players via James Franklin, might take an immediate jump in the weak ACC. Fitzgerald brings a wealth of experience, proven coaching smarts and high-voltage energy and enthusiasm. But he doesn’t have 12 to 23 players coming with him from a Top 25 program. His rebuilding job must begin differently. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)