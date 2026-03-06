REACTION: Michigan State's Tom Izzo - 'blame the second half on me'

EAST LANSING, Mich. - For a guy known for grumping with dissatisfaction through many of his 762 wins, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was mostly cheerful after a mostly sloppy 91-87 victory over sub-.500 Rutgers, Thursday at Breslin Center. He offered some sharp criticisms at himself, but was mostly bubbly about a Senior Night victory, despite the Spartans’ inability to close out what had been a 19-point lead with the commensurate midcourt-kissing routine. “We didn't play very well,” Izzo said. “I said I blame the first half on the players and the second half on me.” Michigan State saw a 15-point lead trimmed to 2 in the final 1:19, with the Rutgers run beginning when Izzo put five seniors on the court, including Trey Fort and Nick Sanders, as a preamble to the usual parade of kissing the Spartan logo at mid-court before checking out for the last time before the home crowd. But before they could do that, they needed to secure victory - a task which became slippery in the final seconds. Izzo blamed himself for the near-collapse, and was okay with it. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)