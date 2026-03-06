Michigan State's Tom Izzo: Cooper and Kohler 'got a feeling for how fans feel about them'

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Tom Izzo didn’t get a chance to have a big, teary hug fest with Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper as they checked out of a game for the last time at Breslin Center on Thursday night. That’s because they had to play through the final seconds of a closer-than-expected, 91-87 victory over Rutgers. But Izzo felt his two senior big men, and senior walk-on guard Nick Sanders, were able to get their fill of Senior Night appreciation. “What's nice about both of them, they're just the guy next door,” Izzo said. “You know, they're the guy next door? Except they're 6'10", 6'9", you know? That's all. They're just regular guys.” (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off FLASH SALE, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)