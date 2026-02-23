Inside Michigan State HC Tom Izzo's strategy of playing Jaxon Kohler with two fouls in 1H

EAST LANSING, Mich. - When a Spartan commits two fouls in the first half, Tom Izzo almost always sits that player until halftime. But Izzo gambled, by his standards, during Michigan State's victory over Ohio State on Sunday at Breslin Center. And the gamble didn’t pay off. Izzo re-inserted Jaxon Kohler into the game with two fouls, and 5:49 left in the first half. Michigan State trailed 20-14 at the time and was having problems with its zone offense due in part to Kohler’s absence. Kohler had been sitting since the 16:58 mark of the first half. Kohler committed two fouls in the first 3:02 of the game, and went to the bench with Michigan State trailing 2-0. With the Spartans’ offense stuck at 14 points and trailing by six points with less than six minutes to play in the first half, Izzo went against his usual philosophy and put Kohler back into the game. Kohler responded with a 3-pointer which cut the lead to 20-17. But then he committed his third foul while trying to defend a put-back with 3:48 left in the half. Izzo groaned. A calculated risk had worked against him. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)