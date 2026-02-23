REACTION: Michigan State's Tom Izzo grumpy that Spartans 'did not get better' vs OSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State’s sluggish victory over Ohio State on Sunday seemed like the first indication from Tom Izzo that the Spartans are on a deadline, and maybe a little bit behind schedule. The Spartans were coming off their best shooting performance of the season in a comfortable victory over UCLA on Tuesday, but followed up with arguably its worst half of basketball of the season in the first 20 minutes of a 66-60 victory over the short-handed Buckeyes at Breslin Center. “We’ve got to get more out of people than we got, or we're not going to be good enough,” Izzo said. Michigan State shot 29 percent in the first half, and dumbed it down with seven turnovers. No. 15 Michigan State trailed 26-23 at halftime, and trailed by six early in the second half. Ohio State was without its second- and third-leading scorers due to injury, but gave the Spartans a tussle. “There's a reality to this,” Izzo said. “This is the time of year you’ve got to be getting better every game. Today we did not get better.” (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)