REACTION: Michigan State's Tom Izzo - 'I hope this jumpstarts us now'

The calendar is set to flip to March on Sunday, and Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans just notched their most impressive, surprising road win of the year. Basketball observers can't help but recognize the correlation. Izzo was asked after Thursday's 76-74 victory over No. 8 Purdue at if this was an indication that his team is where he wants it to be at this time of year. "No," Izzo said with a smile and a laugh. But then Izzo kind of said yes. Michigan State is getting to be back on schedule, but team construction is far from finished, and the materials aren't the norm. "I love my team," Izzo said. "The one thing I said to them at pregame was, they practice so hard every day, and I really appreciate that. But it's like studying for a test. And you study your butt off, and then you go to the test, and you don't take it very well." Izzo said the team prepared and practiced for this test at Purdue exceptionally well. And they passed the test. "And that's what I hope this jump starts us now," Izzo said, "because the preparation, the communication. I think we took a big step. "We put ourselves in a position where now we have a measuring stick to say this is what you do when you prepare well.