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Michigan State's Tom Izzo knows good signs when he sees them, at Tournament Time

On3 imageby: Jim Comparoni47 minutes agoJimComparoni
izzo podium march 23

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State coach Tom Izzo didn’t need a score sheet on Sunday to get a read on team progress. He saw it in the way his players interacted during the Spartans’ day of semi-rest. After the Spartans went through a film session, and various meetings, and were given permission to leave the building … no one left.  “Time to leave, they still want to stay,” Izzo said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “As I always say to my staff, when it's been an hour and they're still in the film room, I say, this is a good thing. This is what's good about having a film room. This is what's good about having meetings like this. When you hear guys talking, you realize how close guys are.” (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)

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