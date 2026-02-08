REACTION: Michigan State HC Tom Izzo 'Not getting over my skis' after beating No. 5 Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo conceded that the Spartans “were limping,” heading into Saturday’s game against Illinois, and even allowed, after Michigan State's massive victory, “That (Illinois) is a better team than we are right now.” But Izzo never said the Spartans didn’t earn or deserve their 85-82 overtime victory over No. 5 Illinois. When asked if the win is a building block for momentum, Izzo answered affirmatively, but with a caveat. “Yeah, I think so, but I'm not getting ahead of my skis,” he said. “We were playing really well, winning by 10 points every game. And we didn't play very well against Michigan. We didn't play very well against Rutgers. And we didn't play very well against Minnesota. So when you've been in it 100 years like I have, (it’s a) building block.” Is Michigan State, at 20-4, over the hump? “Hell no,” Izzo said. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)