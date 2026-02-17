Michigan State's Tom Izzo 'not jumping off my bandwagon'

Tom Izzo’s weekly press conference on Monday evolved into a bit of a state-of-the-team address, and for good reason. Michigan State has lost three of four, is coming off a 21-point loss at Wisconsin, and has a challenging task tonight against UCLA. It was a proper time to discuss weaknesses and discuss solutions, with the possibility that most questions will arise after tonight's game. The Bruins (17-8) are just one game behind Michigan State in the conference standings at 9-5. Michigan State is suddenly 10-4 in league play and has lost contact with first-place Michigan. As Jud Heathcote used to say in moments like this, getting back into the Big Ten race isn’t as important as getting back into the human race. A victory over UCLA would make Izzo and Spartan fans feel a little more secure about the Michigan State's basketball humanity. At least for a little while. Izzo griped about some shortcomings on Monday, but he’s not sweating. Yet. “A lot of basketball left,” Izzo said. “There's going to be a lot of ups and downs left. If people are jumping off the wagon, shame on them. But I'm not jumping off my wagon. “I was pretty honest with you two weeks ago when we were 19-2 and I told you, ‘Hey, what's coming around the corner.’ Did I tell you?" He told us some bumps were coming, and that it was important not to let them turn into craters. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)