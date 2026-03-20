Michigan State's Tom Izzo offers early thoughts on Louisville, plus Comp's Take on the matchups

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was only about 30 minutes removed from the Spartans’ impressive 92-67 victory over North Dakota State in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday when he was asked about the Second Round. “Any thoughts about Louisville?” he was asked. “God!” Izzo said with a smile, a few steps from Michigan State’s locker room door, with his players still yet to shower. “Let me enjoy this (win).” Then Izzo offered a brief comment. “Pat's done a hell of a job with them,” Izzo said of the 50-year-old, second-year head coach at Louisville, Pat Kelsey. No. 6 seed Louisville (24-10) defeated No. 11 seed South Florida, 83-79, in the other First Round game, here, Thursday. “I did not see any of the game today,” Izzo said. “I wasn't going to do that. My assistants did that. But they shot the daylights out of it early. And they're going to be a problem for us, as everybody is. “I mean, we're not over-talenting anybody. But I'll tell you at (Friday’s) press conference how I feel about them. How's that?” COMP’S TAKE Louisville is kind of the polar opposite of almost everything Izzo employs at Michigan State. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)