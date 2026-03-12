Michigan State's Tom Izzo on Cam Ward at tournament time: 'I think he'll answer the call'

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Spartans had what Michigan State coach Tom Izzo called a “well-earned” off day earlier this week. But the off day wasn’t without some construction. In preparation for the Big Ten Tournament, Izzo had his usual assortment of meetings with key players, and longer meetings with players of particular importance. This week, freshman Cam Ward and upper classmen were on Izzo’s radar “I think our group is excited to get into the postseason,” Izzo said. “Maybe half the team hasn't been there. So I tried to use (Monday) to explain that the my-bads are out the door now. Because once you're ‘my-bad,’ you're usually going home. That's what I wanted to get across to them.” Izzo has conveyed that message at this time of year for decades. And it usually hits home. But he has to repeat it, because the characters change. Ward represents a confluence of key interests for Izzo heading into tournament time. One, Ward is a freshman; and Izzo is trying to get rookies to understand the importance of one-and-done time. Two, Ward is a bench player; and Izzo is trying to get bench players to understand their value, with Izzo usually planning for reserves to get a little more playing time than usual in the middle portions of Big Ten Tournament games. If Michigan State is going to win three games in three days, the Spartans will need wise fuel mileage. Three, Ward made some mistakes in the Michigan game on Sunday. It resulted in two fouls in two minutes, and then a third foul before halftime. Perhaps more so than any game all season, Michigan State had plans for Ward to make an impact off the bench in that game. His length, strength and basketball savvy are valuable. But his athleticism and lateral foot quickness blends those things into an increasingly useful defensive weapon - especially against certain teams for certain matchups. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off FLASH SALE, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)