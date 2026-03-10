Michigan State's Tom Izzo to Mark Montgomery: 'Win the freaking game tonight'

EAST LANSING, Mich. - There’s a part of Tom Izzo that would like to be in Indianapolis tonight. His former long time assistant coach, and former Michigan State player, Mark Montgomery will be coaching the University of Detroit Mercy against Wright State in the Horizon League Championship Game. If Detroit wins, the Titans will advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. Izzo was asked during his weekly press conference on Tuesday if he has given Montgomery any advice. “I gave him some today,” Izzo said. “It was deep, it was personal and I’m going to tell you: ‘Hey Monty, win the freaking the game tonight.’ “Make a lot of sense? That’s all I told him. Just win the game because it puts you in a different category. You get to the NCAA Tournament, there are coaches that go a lifetime and never get there and I mean damn good coaches.” (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off FLASH SALE, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)