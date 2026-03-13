Michigan State's Tom Izzo: 'UCLA is playing better than earlier in the year'

Michigan State will be the last team in the country to get into action in its conference tournament when the No. 3 seed Spartans finally take the court at 9 p.m. on Friday against UCLA, in the nightcap of the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. UCLA (22-10) defeated Rutgers 72-59 on Thursday night. Tyler Bilodeau led the No. 6 seed Bruins with 21 points. UCLA guard Donovan Dent had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. He's the first player in Big Ten Tournament history to record a triple double. Former Spartan Xavier Booker came off the bench for 6 points on 2-of-5 shooting in 16 minutes of playing time. Booker was 1-of-4 from 3-point range with two rebounds. Booker is shooting 44 percent (22 of 50) from 3-point range on the season. “UCLA is playing better than they were early in the year,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said on Tuesday. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off FLASH SALE, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)