DotComp: So close, but still an amazing show as No. 9 Michigan tops No. 13 Michigan State in OT, 94-91

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick has been telling Michigan State fans they were missing an exciting party all season. She's been happy about fans who have attended home games, but called out for more to come and be a part of it. On Sunday, 11,635 responded to the invitation to watch the first showdown of Top 15-ranked women's college basketball teams in the history of the state. They saw a thrilling battle against No. 9 Michigan, but the result wasn't a happy one for the No. 13-ranked Spartans. Michigan notched a 94-91 victory in overtime. Fralick said this tangle was just a beginning. "This is what we're going to see from now on," Fralick said. "I say the next level requires the next level. So there are some things that we definitely can take away from this." Michigan State nearly won the game at the buzzer at the end of regulation when Ines Sotelo's halfcourt heave went off the glass, into the rim, around the rim, and out. "If I'm being completely honest, my heart definitely completely dropped," said Michigan guard Mila Holloway, who scored 26 points. If that shot had fallen, it would have gone down as one of the biggest plays and greatest moments in the history of Michigan State women's basketball at Breslin Center. A half-court shot can't get any closer to going in than that.