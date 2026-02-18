Must be the shoes: Michigan State scorches nets against UCLA while wearing kicks gifted by Jase Richardson

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State players received a welcome surprise on Tuesday when Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson gifted his former teammates each a pair of his signature pink and purple NIKE Sabina 3 shoes prior to Tuesday’s night’s home game against UCLA.

The entire Michigan State basketball team wore the matching Richardson Sabina 3’s against the Bruins and came away with an 82-59 victory. Not only did the Spartans get the win over UCLA, but they shot 53 percent overall and 52 percent from three while wearing the pink and purple kicks.

“Shout out to Jase,” Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears said. “I like the color combination and how it goes. I am grateful that he was able to send us something and we were able to get something special, just being able to put these on with the guys, and to play. I know that he probably watched it. I appreciate him.”

Michigan State made a season-best 14 threes while donning Richardson’s signature shoes. That does not mean, however, that the Spartans will break out the Sabina 3’s in Columbus this weekend for their game against Ohio State. That’s not to say this will be the last time Michigan State wears Richardson’s shoes this season.

“I don’t think we’ll want to wear them every game, but we will coordinate with the team, and make sure that we can continue to match,” senior center Carson Cooper said, “but we are 1-0 in the Jase shoes. We won’t say that is the reason we won, but that was pretty cool what he did.”

(Photo by Jim Comparoni)

Several Michigan State players have stayed in regular contact with Richardson since he left the Spartan program for the NBA. None of those players knew beforehand that their former teammate had sent them shoes.

“It was a little bit of a surprise,” Fears said. “We walked in and seen it, and the box says, NIKE by Jase. Just grateful and shout out to Jase for giving us some kicks.”

“He caught us off guard,” Cooper said. “We text every day, and he didn’t even give me a head’s up or tease us at all.”

Michigan State typically sticks to a limited selection of colors with shoes worn in games.

“You know, Coach really hates wearing any color that’s not green, white, or black,” Cooper said. “But because we all wore it, it was okay. That was fun.”

Richardson is averaging 5.1 points while playing 12.1 minutes per game as a rookie for the Orlando Magic. He is shooting 47 percent overall and 37 percent from three as first-year NBA player.

Richardson was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic after averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting just under 42 percent from three as a freshman starter for Michigan State last season. Although he played just one season for the Spartans, Richardson played a big role in Michigan State winning the 2025 Big Ten regular season championship and making a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Richardson signed a multi-year shoe deal with NIKE last July after making a splash in NBA Summer League games.