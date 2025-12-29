No. 3 Michigan State handles Ferris State, 5-2, ready for Michigan Tech in GLI Final

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan State is back in familiar territory for a third straight season, playing for the GLI Championship on Monday night. The No. 3-ranked Spartans earned a 5-2 victory over Ferris State on Sunday night at Van Andel Arena to advance to the Great Lakes Championship Game. Michigan State improved to 13-4 overall and remain a perfect 8-0 away from home. The Spartans will take on tournament host Michigan Tech (11-6-2) in the Championship Game. The Huskies beat Miami (Ohio) in the early game on Sunday, 5-2. Michigan State was with four key players who are playing at the World Junior Championship in Minnesota. Several players were tasked with playing extended roles or new roles, and they came through in solid fashion. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag now - $1 for the first week - and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here 👉 http://tinyurl.com/yc3ypchz).