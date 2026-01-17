No. 4 Michigan State wins 4-1, back in gear with sweep of No. 2 Wisconsin

Michigan State couldn’t have asked for a better weekend to earn a two-game sweep in Big Ten conference play. The No. 4-ranked Spartans earned their first conference series sweep since November with a 4-1 win on Friday night over No. 2 ranked Wisconsin, avenging a sweep to the Badgers Michigan State endured in November. “I thought the guys did a heck of a job,” said Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale. “Handling success I think is harder than failure.” Michigan State handled its 4-3 win on Thursday night and came back even stronger on Friday. The Spartans had lost or split their last three Big Ten series with Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin. This marked an impressive bounce back for the Spartans as they head deep into the second half of the season, hoping to win the Big Ten for a third straight year. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag now - 50% off portal bundle offer! - and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here 👉 http://tinyurl.com/yc3ypchz).