Often injured Michigan State offensive lineman Cole Dellinger head to the transfer portal

Interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, after struggling with injuries throughout his time at Michigan State.

Dellinger did not play a snap in three seasons at Michigan State. Sidelined by serious injuries throughout his time in the Spartan football program, Dellinger spent more time rehabbing injuries than he did on the practice field.

One of the highest ranked in-state players in the Class of 2023, Dellinger signed with Michigan State as a senior at Clarkston High School, where he was a first-team all-state selection. Dellinger led Clarkston to the semifinals in the Class A playoffs during his final high school season.

Dellinger was a near-consensus Top 10 prospect in the state of Michigan in the Class of 2023 and part of the three-man o-line class for Michigan State that included touted prospects Stanton Ramil and Keshawn Blackstock. Ramil is the only member of that group that has logged significant playing time for Michigan State.

Dellinger’s portal entry occurred the same day that part-time starting offensive lineman Kristian Phillips and starting defensive lineman Jalen Thompson announced their intent to transfer as well as wide receivers Chrishon McCray and Ethan Boyd, tight end Wyatt Hook, and reserve quarterback Ryland Jessee. With those players all headed to the portal, Michigan State has now had 27 players announce plans to enter the portal since Pat Fitzgerald took over as Spartan football coach. Other Spartans in the portal include walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, defensive back George Mullins, tight end Michael Masunas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, walk-on wide receiver Grant Calcagno, long snapper Kaden Schickel, edge Tyler Gillison, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker Darius Snow, defensive back Ade Willie, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, safety Tracy Revels, wide receiver Nick Marsh, running back Makhi Frazier, safety Justin Denson, guard Gavin Broscious, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, walk-on defensive back Elisha West and walk-on tackle Rashawn Rogers.

PAUL’S TAKE: It is difficult more me to judge the significance of Dellinger’s departure. Injuries prevented him from having a chance to compete for a role on the team during his time at Michigan State, and one would be hard pressed to find a player in the Spartan program over the past three season that practiced as little as the former Clarkston star did as a result of those injuries. Every once and a while, Dellinger’s name would come up in the course of a conversation with Michigan State coaches, but never unsolicited. It was always in reference to a question about his health or his potential if healthy. I never expected Dellinger to be a superstar at Michigan State, but had he been healthy, I think he could have put himself in position to compete for spot in the two deep as an interior offensive lineman.