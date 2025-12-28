Pass rusher Anelu Lafaele says he's staying at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – One of the more talented young defensive players in the Michigan State program has announced that he plans to remain with the Spartans.



Anelu Lafaele (6-2, 239, R-Soph., Kalihi, Hawai’i) posted on social media “UNFINISHED BUSINESS” with highlights from the 2025 season, on Sunday.



Lafaele ranked fourth on the team in sacks (2.0) despite playing only five games in 2025. Lafaele redshirted at Wisconsin in 2024.



Lafaele had one sack against Western Michigan and one against Youngstown State. He had a three tackles at USC. Then he went down with a season-ending injury at Nebraska in game five.



Lafaele came off the bench in all five games, specializing in pass rush situations. He played a season-high 17 snaps against Western Michigan and Boston College.



He graded out at 70.0 on the year in pass rush by Pro Football Focus (“above average”).



Jim Comparoni’s analysis on this news will be dropping soon.

Michigan State edge Anelu Lafaele (11) celebrates a tackle against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Photo by Junfu Han | USA Today Network