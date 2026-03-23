Past exhibition game has Michigan State better prepared for physicality and complexity of UConn offense

Michigan State (27-7) and UConn (31-5) are much different teams heading into Friday’s Sweet 16 match-up in Washington DC between the respective No. 3 seed Spartans and No. 2 seed Huskies than they were in late October when they played each other in an exhibition game.

Facing the Huskies in that exhibition match-up at UConn, however, should help prepare the Spartans for the physicality of Friday’s game.

“It was really good for us because we got punched in the mouth early in that game,” Tom Izzo said. “And we fought back a little bit and got punched again. And then at the end, we fought back a little bit.”

The physicality of the exhibition match-up between Michigan State and UConn was evident in the number of fouls called last October, and also in the volume of points scored at the free-throw line. The Huskies and Spartans combined for 56 fouls. Thirty-five percent of the total points scored by both teams came at the free-throw line.

Having played an exhibition game against Dan Hurley’s team should also give Michigan State a good working knowledge of the complexity of UConn’s offensive playbook. Few teams in college basketball run more sets than the Huskies.

Michigan State has the added benefit of an additional day of practice, having played Thursday and Saturday last weekend in Buffalo, and playing on Friday in Washington DC this week.

“They have a complex offense with incredible movement to it,” Izzo said. “And I’m glad we get some days to prepare for that because you’ll need some days to prepare. They got five guys in double figures. They’ve got tremendous experience. It is more of a veteran team.”

Michigan State was in the beginning stages of sorting through a multitude of personnel issues when they suffered a seven-point loss to UConn in exhibition play fall. Shooting guard was an unsettled position with Kur Teng getting the start against the Huskies and looking overwhelmed on both ends of the floor. Between then and now, four different players have started games at the two for Michigan State, with Teng, Trey Fort, Divine Ugochukwu, and Jordan Scott all having started games at shooting guard for the Spartans.

As Michigan State prepares for its NCAA Tournament match-up, Teng has settled into an important role as back-up shooting guard behind Scott, a freshman starter. Teng has provided a spark of the bench with his perimeter jumper throughout the season. In more recent games, senior Fort has emerged as another value source of perimeter scoring for the Spartans. Scott had some freshman moments during his first weekend at the NCAA Tournament, but has been solid overall in his role as a starting guard for the Spartans.

Much more than shooting guard was unsettled for Michigan State when exhibition games against UConn and Bowling Green were played in October. Coen Carr was adjusting to playing the three, and Michigan State was learning how to play effectively with a bigger lineup. On top of that, freshmen like Scott and Cam Ward were still trying to find their fit in the Michigan State playing group.

On the UConn side of things, the Huskies were without starting center Tarris Reed as well as freshman sharpshooter Braylon Mullins. Both Mullins and Reed had strong showings during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Looking back at Michigan State’s exhibition game against UConn, Izzo did not like the way his team handled the physicality on the road. The Huskies came into that game clearly looking to prove that they were the tougher of the two teams.

In an exhibition game where players could not foul out, UConn punched Michigan State in the mouth. Between the physicality and the inability of the Spartans to stop dribble penetration, UConn jumped out to a double-digit lead early and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the game.

“It ended up six or eight, but it wasn’t a six or eight,” Izzo said. “It was a 10, 12-point game, 90 percent of the game. And that’s the way it started, and that’s kind of the way it ended, with a little bit of room in between. We did some good things when we watched the film. We did some bad things.”

It will take more than a few good things from Michigan State to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.