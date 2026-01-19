Pat Fitzgerald eager to gain ground at Michigan State after 'I got my soul ripped out'

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Pat Fitzgerald’s voice had gone raspy when meeting, greeting and speaking to Michigan high school football coaches at their annual convention on Thursday. And he was even a little more hoarse when speaking with media afterward. His voice grew gravely while speaking with dozens of transfer portal candidates, and their families. Over one hundred families in five days, he says. He’s been on a careful sprint since Dec. 1, day one as Michigan State’s new football coach when he had about 48 hours to secure his first Spartan recruiting class. And now, he has moved on to speaking with recruiting targets for next year, and locking in the final slots for his incoming portal class, and maybe a late high school signee in February. His voice is flickering, but he shows no signs of tiring. You kidding? He’s gaining speed. “Life is how you respond,” Fitzgerald told Michigan high school coaches seated at Kellogg Arena on Thursday night at the convention. “Something crazy happened to me. Not too long ago, I went on a little sabbatical. Maybe you heard about it.” He was talking about the hazing allegations at Northwestern which cost him his head coaching job in 2023. He sued Northwestern for wrongful termination, was cleared, exonerated, and given an undisclosed settlement by the university. “It never should have happened, but it did,” Fitzgerald said. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag now - 50% off portal bundle offer! - and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here 👉 http://tinyurl.com/yc3ypchz).