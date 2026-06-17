RADAR '28: Iowa WR Jayden Stephens turns heads at Michigan State camp, gains offer

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State coaches were eager to get a first-hand look at 2028 Waverly, Iowa wide receiver Jayden Stephens during the Spartans’ prospect camp on Monday. Stephens did not disappoint. And the Spartans were quick with a scholarship offer in the minutes after camp ended. Stephens, a high three-star recruit ranked No. 415 in the nation in the Rivals Industry Rankings and No. 5 in Iowa, lived up to that billing with a standout performance in front of Michigan State coaches. With a strong, 6-foot, 192-pound frame, he displayed excellent release moves, route running, various gears of explosiveness and overall smooth and strong athleticism. The hands were good too. Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald issued the scholarship offer in his office, after camp. “He said he likes how fast I am and how I can use it to my advantage on the field,” Stephens said of Fitzgerald. “I think I was really able to showcase my abilities as not just a receiver but as an entire athlete and person. Just being myself and being coachable goes a long way.” Stephens on Fitzgerald: “I think he’s a really good guy, obviously (with) knowledge as a coach and as a player. I think he’s really serious about turning the program around and I think he’s the guy to do it.” Michigan State is the third Power Four program to offer a scholarship. Iowa offered in June of 2025 and Iowa State offered two months ago. Stephens will be a junior at Waverly (Iowa) Shell Rock High School this fall. “I wouldn’t say I was expecting it (the scholarship offer) to happen, but with the way I had performed I had an assumption in the back of my mind,” Stephens said. LeVar Woods, Michigan State’s first-year Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator, invited Stephens to attend camp. MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/