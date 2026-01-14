REACTION: Michigan State's Tom Izzo credits Coen Carr and freshmen, compliments Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. - When Jeremy Fears had 19 points at halftime of Michigan State’s victory over Indiana on Tuesday, he didn’t get any pats on the back from Tom Izzo at intermission. That’s not the way Izzo operates. If the team is winning in a blowout, Izzo rails about what they’re doing wrong. Compliments can lead to complacency. Izzo isn’t comfortable with the first, and detests the latter. In this case, Michigan State had forged a 39-32 lead at the half. Fears had scored 17 of the Spartans' first 21. Fears is not a guy who seeks scoring. But opportunities and avenues opened up to him, partly because - as Izzo says - Fears simply hit the gas pedal harder. And that’s why Izzo used halftime to dish out some tough love teaching to Fears, rather than attaboys. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag now - 50% off portal bundle offer! - and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here 👉 http://tinyurl.com/yc3ypchz).