REACTION: Michigan State's Tom Izzo 'one of the more complete games we've played'

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Tom Izzo was ornery for most of the second half of Michigan State’s 92-67 victory over North Dakota State in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, but probably because he felt he had to be. Michigan State was so crisp, sharp and assertive in the first half that he needed to keep a foot in the backsides of his players while the Spartans merely outscored the Bison by five points in the second half while giving up 42. But Izzo was complementary in his opening words during the postgame press conference. “I thought it was one of the more complete games we’ve played,” Izzo said. “We shot the ball well. We had a few turnovers but in the first half, Jeremy (Fears) hardly had a point but he had nine assists and he ran our team. Coop (Carson Coopoer) was very instrumental in that. And with Coen (Carr) and Jaxon (Kohler), our big four did the job and we got some points off our bench. “So when you shoot it well from the field, shoot it well from the three and shoot 89 percent from the line and our rebounding total was plus-12, it was a good win for us.” (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)