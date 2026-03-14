REACTON: Michigan State's Tom Izzo - 'We were out of sorts'

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo seemed to have more questions than answers, following the Spartans’ 88-84 loss to UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals, Friday at United Center in Chicago. “I just did not think that was a Michigan State effort,” Izzo said. “I think we were out of sorts. I just I don't know why yet. That'll be meetings I have with players and trying to figure that out. "We did not do the things that we've been doing most of the year and that's disappointing when it gets to tournament time. So we'll have to regroup and figure it out and going to have to do a better job coaching them so that they don't make the same mistakes.” Michigan State’s last lead was at 12-11. UCLA had leads of 30-20 and 44-32 in the first half, en route to a .556 shooting percentage, compared to .452 for the Spartans. UCLA built a 15-point lead in the second half. Michigan State had it down to 2 in the final :90 seconds but never retook the lead. UCLA’s defensive pressure in the halfcourt knocked Michigan State off kilter in the first half and the Bruins never let up. “They played desperate tonight,” Izzo said of UCLA. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off FLASH SALE, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)