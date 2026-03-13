Resetting the Michigan State 2027 rush end board

Michigan State rush ends coach Andrew Bindelglass and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere have worked together to set a large board in the 2027 class. The Spartans have used strong evaluation skills to get involved in several contested recruitments early on.

In the class of 2026, Michigan State signed just one rush end in Cory House of Memphis (TN) Whitehaven High School. I expect for the Spartans to look to add at least two to three bodies between the rush end and defensive end positions this cycle.

This article marks the tenth installment of a series breaking down Michigan State’s 2027 recruiting board, position-by-position. Continue reading for a look at the rush end/defensive end groups.

Top Targets:

Myles Smith, Farmington (MI) High School

Ranking: Four-star, No. 164 overall, No. 20 edge, No. 5 in Michigan

Other offers: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, USC, Penn State, others.

The Skinny: Smith (6-5, 215) was made a priority by Michigan State quickly after the arrival of Pat Fitzgerald. He visited East Lansing at the end of January and quickly setup an official visit for June. Smith visited Oklahoma already this spring, with plans to see Ohio State, Kentucky, and others. Oklahoma and Ohio State are each considered serious threats.

Keysan Taylor, Rockford (IL) Guilford

Ranking: Three-star, No. 377 overall, No. 36 edge, No. 15 in Illinois

Other offers: Indiana, Iowa, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State, others.

The Skinny: Taylor (6-4, 225) visited Michigan State back on Feb. 1, as the Spartans will welcome him back to campus on April 9. He tells SpartanMag.com he wants to see a spring practice before locking in an official visit to East Lansing. Taylor has official visits set with Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss as of now. He will also visit Missouri, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Kentucky, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Penn State this spring.

Drake Carroll, San Antonio (TX) Alamo Heights

Ranking: Three-star, No. 410 overall, No. 41 edge, No. 56 in Texas

Other offers: TCU, Duke, Minnesota, Nebraska, Louisville, UCLA, Penn State, others.

The Skinny: Carroll (6-5, 220) will make his first trip to East Lansing early next week (March 17) as Michigan State hopes to secure a spot on the official visit schedule. He has official visits scheduled to Minnesota (May 8-10), TCU (May 29-31), Duke (June 5-6), and Minnesota (June 12-14), and tells SpartanMag.com he is looking to schedule an official visit with Michigan State during his spring visit. TCU is the main school to watch in his recruitment as of now.

Ohimai Ozolua, Chicago (IL) St. Rita

Ranking: Three-star, No. 449 overall, No. 54 defensive line, No. 18 in Illinois

Other offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State, others.

The Skinny: Ozolua (6-6, 255) visited East Lansing for a junior day back in January and cam away very impressed with DeLattiboudere and company. As of now Michigan State is his only official visit on the docket. He will also return to East Lansing later this month for a spring visit. Ozolua says he also wants to visit Michigan, Missouri, Miami, Tennessee, and Minnesota this spring, with a summer timeline for a final decision.

Chris Kasky, La Grange Park (IL) Nazareth Academy

Ranking: Three-star, No. 490 overall, No. 48 edge, No. 21 in Illinois

Other offers: Arkansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, others.

The Skinny: Kasky (6-5, 200) was another key visitor for Michigan State back in January. As of now he has not announced any return plans to campus, but tells SpartanMag.com he hopes to return for a spring practice. Kasky visited Missouri already this spring. He will take an official visit to Iowa in June.

Munir Lewis, Cleveland (OH) Brush High

Ranking: Three-star, No. 592 overall, No. 58 edge, No. 25 in Ohio

Other offers: Ohio State, Wisconsin, Louisville, Minnesota, Illinois, Cincinnati, others.

The Skinny: Lewis (6-4, 240) received a big offer earlier this week as Ohio State extended an offer after a visit to campus. The Buckeye offer will play a major factor in his recruitment. Michigan State was his first power four offer during a visit to campus back in January. The Spartans will receive a spring practice visit, along with an official visit in June.

Brian Demoss, Chicago (IL) Simeon

Ranking: Three-star, No. 860 overall, No. 72 edge, No. 33 in Illinois

Other offers: Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Iowa, Florida, Washington, others.

The Skinny: Demoss (6-5, 220) also visited East Lansing for a junior day back in January. He will return for a spring practice on March 21. He will also visit Illinois, Northwestern, and Purdue for practices this spring. Demoss has not yet announced any official visit plans.

Brody Pfannenstiel, Hoisington (KS) High School

Ranking: Three-star, No. 748, No. 65 edge, No. 4 in Kansas

Other offers: Arkansas, Kansas, Duke, Utah, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ole Miss others.

The Skinny: Pfannenstiel (6-4, 220) was offered by Michigan State back in early February. He tells SpartanMag.com he plans to visit East Lansing this spring with no date locked in as of now. The edge rusher says he also plans to visit Kansas, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Texas Tech this spring. As of now he only has one official visit locked in to Kansas for June 5.

Others on the board:

–Michigan State will continue to recruit edge rusher Bryce Kish of Howell (Mich.) High School despite his recent commitment to Clemson. Kish chose Clemson ahead of a pair of scheduled visits, as I would not expect him to visit campus this spring as of now.

-The Spartans became the lone power four offer for Griffin Benke in February, as he plans to visit campus later this spring. His twin brother Cooper Benke will be joining him on the visit to East Lansing but does not hold a Spartan offer as of now. Both remain names to keep a close eye on ahead of spring visits.

-Four-star Ifeanyi Emedobi of Fort Wayne (IN) Northrop High School will make his way to East Lansing later this month. Emedobi (6-4, 215) has not announced a Michigan State offer as of now, but holds offers from Notre Dame, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, and more.

-Michigan State will also welcome Cleveland (OH) St. Edward defensive end Bradyn Paulozzi for a practice this month. Paulozzi (6-3, 230) holds offers from Syracuse, Buffalo, Army, and more. The Spartans have not offered yet.

-Haslett (Mich.) High defensive end Asher Newman will also be back in East Lansing in April. Newman (6-4, 245) holds offers from Toledo, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, and more.

-Michigan State will also welcome Dominic Letlow of Youngstown (OH) Cardinal Mooney next month. Letlow (6-3, 225) does not hold a Spartan offer but holds offers from Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Louisville, and more.

Killop’s take:

With Myles Smith, the new Michigan State staff made a strong impression making him a priority as soon as they arrived. Winston DeLattiboudere meets with Smith for an academic check each week, as Smith has previously told SpartanMag.com that academics will play a role in his final decision. Another factor in his decision will be staying close to his mother, as Michigan State has the hometown advantage in their favor. Both Oklahoma and Ohio State will not be easy to overcome, but I could see Michigan State making a statement with in-state recruiting by landing Smith this summer.

Michigan State will continue to recruit Bryce Kish. With his commitment to Clemson still being fresh, I don’t expect him to visit campus this spring, but an official visit could potentially pop up down the line.

The Spartans are in good standing with Chicago edge rusher Ohimai Ozolua headed into the spring visits. I could see the Spartans making a move up the list with Keysan Taylor and Brian Demoss this spring as well. Iowa may be tough to beat for Chris Kasky but the Spartans will likely get a summer visit there as well.

Michigan State has been in strong shape for Munir Lewis, but a recent offer from Ohio State will change things. The in-state Buckeyes will provide a major challenge in the recruitment going forward.

If Michigan State decides to push hard for the Benke brothers, I think Cooper and Griffin Benke are guys to keep a close eye on this summer.