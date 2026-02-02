Skip to main content
3&OUT: Rico's Take on Michigan State women's basketball and What's Next

Screen Shot 2023-04-01 at 6.17.41 PMby: Ricardo Cooney1 hour agoUnkleWeeCo
Michigan State's Rashunda Jones, right, and Michigan's Olivia Olson battle for the ball during the third quarter on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Photo by Nick King | USA Today Network

EAST LANSING – Fans of women’s basketball were treated to quite a display of talent, grit and top-notch athleticism in No. 13 Michigan State’s 94-91 overtime loss to No. 9 Michigan on Sunday afternoon. Like a very good heavyweight fight between two evenly-matched opponents, the Spartans and Wolverines needed an extra five minutes to decide early bragging rights for the 2025-26 season. In front of a boisterous crowd listed at 11,635, two NCAA Tournament-quality teams left it all on the floor in a showcase of basketball that could only be rivaled by a second meeting that will take place at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor when the two squads meet again on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. The Wolverines (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) didn’t necessarily beat the Spartans (19-3, 8-3) in the truest sense of the word but outlasted Michigan State in a rivalry game that definitely delivered the goods for fans of both teams. Continue below for my 3&Out opinions and observations from Sunday’s game. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)

