SpartanMag Welcomes Allen Trieu to Rivals with SPECIAL 50% Off Deal!

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The SpartanMag web community is thrilled to welcome Allen Trieu to the SpartanMag/On3/Rivals umbrella of coverage, conversation and analysis.



Trieu came aboard on Sunday as a National Recruiting Analyst and Midwest Recruiting expert for Rivals. Trieu has a been a giant in covering college football recruiting in Michigan, the Midwest and the nation for more than 20 years. Based in The Great Lakes State, his knowledge and networking within the Michigan State Spartan football footprint is vast and steeped with professionalism and credibility.



50% OFF Allen Trieu SPECIAL: Take advantage of the next wave of Michigan State insider coverage and join SpartanMag today to get 50% off your first year of premium MSU scoop!



Trieu has covered college football recruiting since 2005, beginning with Scout.com and most recently with 247Sports.



Spartan fans who have been well-versed in football recruiting coverage for years are familiar with his work, which includes contributions to The Detroit News and annual appearances on Big Ten Network’s Signing Day coverage.



Now, Trieu’s work and insights will be available to SpartanMag members! (If you’re not a Magger, join now at 50% off as we welcome Allen Trieu to Rivals, On3 & SpartanMag. The special offer for new subscribers will expire soon.).



As a national recruiting writer with emphasis on the Midwest, Trieu’s coverage will often crossover into the world of Spartan football. Trieu has covered Michigan State football camps and Friday night high school football in Michigan for many years, and will assist SpartanMag’s deep bench of reporters in dropping scoop and insight at the SpartanMag Underground Bunker Message Board.



Trieu posted for the first time on The Undergound Bunker, Sunday.



“I’ve never been on the same team as Comp, but it’s good to finally join forces,” Trieu wrote. “I think he has a really great young talent in Jason Killop, and I’m excited to collab with him on the recruiting coverage.”



Trieu was met with more than 50 responses from Spartan fans from all over the country.



“Wowwwww! Big news!,” posted SpartyGot6, a SpartanMag member since 2018.



“What a pleasant surprise. So happy to have you on this network. You’re the best at what you do and will be a true asset,” posted msupolo925, a Magger since 2006.

COMP’S TAKE



Allen Trieu is a guy I have wished to be on our side for years and years and years. I’m excited about the content and conversation that we will be able to churn out here at SpartanMag + Rivals.



I’m happy Michigan State fans will be to view his work here at SpartanMag, as part of a growing network of local, regional and national analysts, reporters and commentators, with strong eyes on the Big Ten and Spartan football.



Michigan State fans deserve the best, and with Trieu on our team, Spartan fans can get it all under one roof here at SpartanMag. The SpartanMag brand has been strong for more than 30 years, and it’s only getting stronger. Now is the time to join, become a Magger and see what all the fuss is about.