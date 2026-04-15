SPRING FOOTBALL INTEL: Max Bullough provides developmental update on LB corps

EAST LANSING, Mich. - When Michigan State stages its first public spring scrimmage of the Pat Fitzgerald era on Saturday, linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Max Bullough is expecting to see continued incremental steps from his ‘backer corps. “This spring, we’ve been able to build the foundation of our room,” Bullough said after practice on Tuesday morning, “where we can have a solid foundation so whoever goes in there knows what to do.” Through 13 practices, Bullough feels his linebackers have made progress in that area. But there’s a lot of work to do prior to Saturday’s scrimmage (noon, doors open at 10:30 a.m., autographs to follow). Fans will need to download free digital tickets to be scanned in for entry into Spartan Stadium. To claim the free digital ticket, visit msuspartans.com. Fans are encouraged to claim their tickets in advance to expedite entry. Saturday’s event won’t be a full-on spring “game” per se, but fans and media will be able to watch “move the ball” ones vs ones scrimmaging. Fitzgerald is expecting close to 75 snaps, not counting the kicking game. The Spartans went through a short scrimmage on Saturday April 4. As more offensive linemen have become healthy, the Spartans were able to have more extensive scrimmaging on April 11. Saturday’s finale to the spring is expected to be even more extensive at 75 snaps. Bullough saw progress from his group in the second scrimmage. “I thought there was more connectivity with the group,” he said. “We have different guys playing with different people. It’s kind of difficult having Brady Pretzlaff out right now.” Pretzlaff (6-3, 228, R-Soph., Gaylord, Mich.) played in the first three games of 2025 before being lost to a season-ending injury. He is participating in many of the drills this spring, but is being held out of scrimmage contact. “He is one of our mainstays,” Bullough said. “We miss having him out there. But it’s good to get different combinations of guys playing together, whether it’s Caleb Wheatland (Auburn transfer) and Dion Crawford (Buffalo transfer); or Jordan Hall and Dion; or Jordan and DeJae White, that’s what we’ve been able to do.” INSIDE THE DEPTH CHART: CALEB WHEATLAND SpartanMag projects Jordan Hall (6-3, 249, Sr., Fredericksburg, Va.) and Caleb Wheatland (6-1, 244, R-Sr., Centreville, Va.) as the starting inside linebackers, with Hall at the Mike and Wheatland at the Will. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)