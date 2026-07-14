ANALYSIS PART TWO: The Changing Nature of NIL and How Michigan State is Responding

EAST LANSING, Mich. - J Batt inherited a Michigan State athletic department that hadn’t fully embraced an external NIL collective partner in the four years prior to his arrival. From 2021 through 2024 and into 2025, the most ambitious athletic departments across the country funded their NIL (name, image and likeness) contracts with athletes via third party collectives. The collectives were “third party” in that they were not officially overseen by the university athletic departments. The level of cooperation ranged from de facto shadow control by some athletic departments, to out-and-out independence at others. Michigan State opted for rule-following independence. The results were mixed at best; unorganized and inconsistent at worst. Alan Haller, and others in the athletic department during his tenure as athletic director from 2021 to 2025, were concerned that involvement with donor-driven, third-party NIL collectives were illegal by NCAA rules - which was largely true. However, according to a source with direct knowledge of NIL dealings at other schools and in other conferences, many other peer institutions were operating outside of the rules prior to 2025 - rules which seemed to change every few months, depending on the most recent court cases. When Batt arrived, a collective called Spartan Nation had risen as Michigan State’s new, fully-endorsed, official NIL collective. It was born in late 2024, following court rulings which dulled the teeth of NCAA oversight. Michigan State was finally trying to restart its NIL-support engines. However, Spartan Nation had no name or face associated with it, no public, centralized leader, and a bridge-to-nowhere website. Lower-level donors were unsure where their money was being spent when they committed money to Spartan Nation. Donors complained that they received little more than a thank you receipt in return. A small number of major donors helped make Spartan Nation a viable supporter for Michigan State football NIL contracts in 2024 and into 2025, sometimes with eleventh-hour help. But the infrastructure seemed erratic and unsustainable to members of the previous Spartan football coaching staff, who often wondered where their next round of NIL support was going to come from while also appreciating those who offered support. Spartan Nation remained the NIL benefactor for Michigan State football through last summer, although the level of support didn’t match the level of the conference’s super powers. This Is Sparta, which was similar to a third party collective, remained in existence through 2025, although Haller never got behind it. This Is Sparta was a 501(c)3 (non-profit) public charity, under the umbrella of Charitable Gift America, a national philanthropic organization founded in 2011 by Tom Dieters, a former Michigan State baseball player. This Is Sparta provided NIL contracts for several Michigan State football players in 2023. Dieters and This Is Sparta came to the rescue in 2023 when Spartan Dawgs For Life, Mel Tucker’s preferred donor-driven, third-party NIL collective, pulled the plug on several player contracts after Tucker was fired. This Is Sparta helped interim head coach Harlan Barnett field a team in the latter stages of an otherwise disastrous football season when some players considered sitting out or holding out. Meanwhile, This Is Sparta became a favored NIL supporter of Michigan State hockey, Michigan State women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and eight other Spartan teams, including football. Athletes who had contracts through This Is Sparta were required to donate 5 percent of their NIL earnings to charities of their choice. This met the standards of Charitable Gift America, and also the NCAA. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told SpartanMag that Batt informed several Michigan State head coaches of non-revenue sports in 2025 that they were no longer allowed to receive support from donor-driven, third-party collectives. That included This Is Sparta, although This Is Sparta isn’t by definition a collective. The final measure of support from This Is Sparta was directed to the Michigan State men’s tennis team, which in 2026 captured its first Big Ten title since 1967 after decades of doormat status. Harry Jadun resigned as Michigan State men’s tennis coach a few days after the breakthrough season was complete. The funding which helped build his championship season had come to an end. Batt’s decision to preclude Michigan State non-revenue sports from receiving NIL support from This Is Sparta or other third-party collectives was not popular with some Spartan coaches. Batt’s policy made sense, however, because NIL collectives nationwide were either being shut down due to CSC pressure or brought in-house by athletic departments. Because Michigan State didn’t have a robust NIL collective in place when Batt arrived, it was easy and mostly harmless for Batt to shut down any semblance of NIL collectives that had existed. This allowed Batt to begin his policies from the ground level. Meanwhile, some long-time donors of Michigan State football, wrestling, baseball and women’s basketball were told by Batt that they could no longer donate directly to one sport. Instead, their donations would have to go to the overall bucket, and essentially Batt would decide where their donated money would go. SpartanMag has learned of long-time donors to Michigan State football, wrestling and baseball who opted not to donate at all due to the new policy. Can Michigan State football and Michigan State athletics operate at full blast without collective-style donations from all levels of donors? That’s a question interim athletic director Jon Palumbo, president Kevin Guskiewicz and others are tackling. Subscribe to SpartanMag for the rest of this story, and information on how Michigan State plans to tackle NIL going forward. Join SpartanMag: 50% off ($4.99 per month), and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/