Tom Izzo 'ticked off' at former player Paul Davis for comments that led to ejection in Michigan State win over Southern Cal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State basketball program is a closeknit family, and as such former players are in the stands for nearly ever game at the Breslin Center.

Former Spartan players, however, rarely get booted from the game by officials, which is what happened to former Michigan State center Paul Davis midway with six minutes remaining in the game.

UPDATE: Here's the video of former Spartan Paul Davis getting ejected from the Breslin Center & the legend Tom Izzo YELLING at him from the opposite sideline. pic.twitter.com/7WIDhZ29ib — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) January 6, 2026

When asked for a comment about the incident during his postgame press conference, Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo indicated that Davis crossed the line with his outburst directed at officials.

“I love Paul Davis, he is one of my favorite guys,” Izzo said. “He is always calling, but what he said, he should never say anywhere in the world and that ticked me off. Just because it is 20 years, later, I’m going to have call him and tell him what I thought of it, and you know what I he’ll say, ‘I screwed up coach.’”

While remaining vague about the exact nature of the words that were said by Davis, Izzo made it clear that the offending comments were neither racial or sexual in nature.

Izzo indicated that the incident will not not change Davis’ standing with the Michigan State basketball program. Izzo wants Davis around his program and his players, and he values mentor role that Davis and other former players routinely take on after leaving the Spartan program.

“I need Paul Davis here,” Izzo said. “Paul Davis is a very important part of this program because he went through tough times when he was here. And he’s really been a good advocate of telling kids how they got to deal with the process and that.”

Davis played for Michigan State from 2002-2005 after winning the 2002 Michigan Mr. Basketball Award as a senior at Rochester High School. He scored more 1,700 points in his Michigan State career and was instrumental in a 2005 run to the Final Four as a senior.

Davis was a second round NBA draft pick of the LA Clippers in 2006. After playing three seasons with the Clippers, Davis spent a year with the Washington Wizards before playing basketball oversees for the remainder of his professional career.

“I feel bad that Paul did that because he’s been a guy that comes back a lot,” Izzo said. “And we got to keep him coming back. He made a mistake. But he’s been really good with our players.”