TOM IZZO REACTION: Michigan State 'starting to become better offensive team'

Tom Izzo had a long list of things to feel good about, following Sunday's 77-64 victory over Indiana, and also a menu of things he would like to improve upon heading into the final week of the regular season. But first the good: Jaxon Kohler, Kur Teng and Jeremy Fears were among the players who received mostly high marks. Those three combined to shoot 11-of-18 from 3-point range (61 percent) while Michigan State was 12-of-24 from deep overall against the Hoosiers. The other 3-pointer came from Jordan Scott, a shot which built a precarious five-point Michigan State lead up to 63-55 with 10:37 remaining, knee-capping the Hoosiers just when it looked like they were building momentum. Michigan State isn't going to shoot 50 percent from 3-point range every night. But if the Spartans can harness 40 percent shooting on most nights, they're going to beat most teams and likely play deep into March. "Last year, we didn't shoot it very well at all," Izzo said. "We won a lot of games with our defense and with our numbers. This year, not quite as many numbers, but we are starting to become a better offensive team."