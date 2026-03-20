V-Cast: After outclassing NDSU, Michigan State faces unique challenge against Louisville

BUFFALO – Michigan State dismantled a good mid-major conference champion in North Dakota State in a 92-67 win in the Round of 64 at the NCAA Tournament to advance in the East Region. The Spartans will now face No. 6 seed Louisville on Saturday for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.

After the final game was played at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from courtside with the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Louisville on Tap: Michigan State earned a Round of 32 match-up with a Louisville team that nearly squandered a big lead against South Florida but hung on for a narrow victory over the Bulls. Louisville is a guard heavy team that could make it difficult for Michigan State to play with a big line-up of Carson Cooper at the five and Jaxon Kohler at the four. Louisville takes a lot of threes, many of which would be considered poor shot selection threes in the Spartan program. Will Louisville’s guard depth and athleticism prove to be a problem for Michigan State or will the Spartans continue to execute offense effectively like they against NDSU.

Trey Fort: Guard depth is a problem for Michigan State, but the Spartans could get some help against Louisville from Trey Fort, who played arguably his best game as a Spartan against North Dakota State. Fort scored seven points and added two assists, two rebounds, and block in 12 minutes against the Bison. Fort hasn’t done a lot this season, but he has kept working and trying to become the player Michigan State needs him to be.

Cam Ward: Michigan State got instant energy off the bench from Ward, who was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor in this game. Ward scored 13 points in 15 plus minutes against North Dakota State. His role may become increasingly important in Michigan State’s upcoming match-up with Louisville given the guard-heavy playing group favored by the Cardinals.