V-Cast: first impressions of Michigan State's 2026 NCAA Tournament draw

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is the No. 3 seed in the East Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans open March Madness with a Thursday game in Buffalo against Summit League Champions North Dakota State. If they advance the Spartans will play the winner of No. 6 seed Louisville and No. 11 seed South Florida.

After the brackets were announced, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from the Breslin Center with a Selection Sunday V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Streak Extended: Michigan State is making its 28th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Hall of Fame Coach Tom Izzo. Michigan State has now tied Kansas for the longest NCAA Tournament appearance streak in history with the latest appearance. Michigan State tied North Carolina for the second-longest NCAA Tournament appearance streak last season. If the Spartans can win one more game than they did a year ago, they will be playing in the ninth Final Four of the Izzo era.

Assessing the Bracket: Michigan State finds itself in the same bracket as Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans played a close game against Duke when these two teams met during non-conference play. This Duke team, however, is quite a bit different than the one the Spartans played in December a result of injuries. It is possible that both Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba could be back in the Blue Devils playing group at some point in the NCAA Tournament. When those players will return is uncertain. Elsewhere in the East Region, UConn is a team whose stock is on the decline, while Louisville has been somewhat inconsistent. St. Johns and Kansas appear to be on a collision course as the respective five and four seeds in the East region.

North Dakota State: The Summit League has sent some scary teams to the NCAA Tournament over the years, and North Dakota State has had some loud moments during March Madness representing the conference. Michigan State facing a Bison team that has deep playing group and relies heavily on the three ball as a source of offense. North Dakota State is a guard-heavy team with good size in the frontcourt for a mid-major program. It remains to be seen, however, whether this NDSU team is as good as some of the other Summit League teams that have scared higher seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament.