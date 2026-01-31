V-Cast: It looked like Michigan State had big-game jitters in Top 10 rivalry match-up

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State saw its four-game winning streak against its in-state rival snapped with an 83-71 loss at home against the No. 3 Wolverines. The Friday night loss marked the first time since 2018 that the Spartans have lost a game to their in-state rival at the Breslin Center.

Afterward, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from courtside with commentary and analysis on Michigan State’s rivalry loss in the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Michigan State lacked poise early: The Spartans have played in a lot of big games against Top 20 opponents this season, but Michigan State did not handle the moment very well against their in-state rival. The Spartans played with an uncharacteristic lack of poise early in this game and it resulted in a substantial 16-point halftime deficit. Michigan State rallied back from that deficit and led briefly midway through the second half, but the energy it took to claw its way back into the game was not sustainable as the Spartans succumbed to tired legs in the game’s final minutes.

Too many minutes for key players: Finding itself in a massive 16-point hole at halftime, Michigan State shortened the bench resulting in players like Jeremy Fears, Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Coen Carr, and Jordan Scott playing significantly more minutes that would be typical in most games. Kohler led Michigan State in second-half minutes, playing 19 minutes. Fears, Cooper, and Carr played 18 minutes in the second half. Scott, who started the second half in place of Divine Ugochukwu, played 17 minutes in the second half. Fatigue was a factor for each of those player and it was especially noticeable with Kohler, who played 36 minutes total.

Will Scott move to the starting lineup? Ugochukwu, Kur Teng, and Trey Fort each appeared to have a deer in the headlights look during a first half where nothing seemed to go right for Michigan State. Freshman Jordan Scott, by contrast, did not seem to be overwhelmed by his first taste of playing in this rivalry. Scott certainly gave Michigan State a spark coming off the bench in the first half and as a second-half starter. His poise under pressure in this game will likely give Tom Izzo and his coaching staff something to think about moving forward. With several big games looking during the second half of Big Ten play, might Michigan State consider starting Scott at the two? If that were to be the case, the Spartans could potentially look for Ugochukwu to play back-up point guard minutes.