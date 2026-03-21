V-Cast: Louisville stands between Michigan State and 17th Sweet 16 of Izzo era

BUFFALO – Michigan State is one win away from the 17th Sweet 16 of the Tom Izzo era. Louisville is standing in the way of that remarkable accomplishment. So what is it going to take for the Spartans to reach their third Sweet 16 appearance in the past four seasons.

Comparoni and Konyndyk weigh that question after interviews on Friday afternoon in the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Businesslike Approach: Louisville coach Pat Kelsey spent much of his Friday press conference describing his first interaction with Tom Izzo and the Michigan State program back from his time as a video coordinator at Wake Forest. Kelsey described a buttoned down basketball operation like no other during his time around the Spartan program in 2003. Michigan State is still taking a businesslike approach to basketball, and Spartan players are being serious about their business in prep for a challenging high scoring ACC opponent.

Head of the Snake: Jeremy Fears has gotten a lot of accolades as a sophomore after being selected first-time All-Big Ten, and second-team All-America. Fears is the unquestioned head of the snake for Michigan State. As such, Fears can be assured of receiving treatment worthy of that role. Louisville star Ryan Conwell made it clear that he was eagerly looking to test himself in a potential match-up with Fears. Conwell also indicated that he is hoping not only to match the physicality of Michigan State, but also exceed that physicality. Fears has been a top of the scouting report player for much of the season, but will be be ready to face a big, physical, determined 6-5 defender in Conwell.

Matching up against a Smaller Team: Michigan State is facing a Louisville team that is guard and wing heavy by the standards of most teams in the Big Ten. This is a game where the defensive versatility of senior center Carson Cooper will be needed against Louisville. Don’t be surprised if the Spartans play Jaxon Kohler at the five defensively and ask Cooper to to defend the four. This is also a game where the defensive versatility of Cam Ward and Coen Carr could pay dividends for the Spartans.