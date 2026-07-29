V-Cast: Pat Fitzgerald makes compelling case that Michigan State football is on the rise at Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO – Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald made a strong impression in his first Big Ten Media Days as Spartan football coach. Fitzgerald exuded confidence in his vision for Spartan football as he seeks to return the program to the contender status Michigan State enjoyed for much of Mark Dantonio’s tenure.

Fitzgerald made it clear that the Spartans would be playing with in his words ‘a bag of chips’ on their collective shoulder. He also touted off-season gains and competitive depth in the Michigan State program ahead of training camp, which starts next Wednesday.

After interviews on Tuesday, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from the Chicago Hilton with the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Competitive Depth: Fitzgerald touted the competitive depth built by the Spartans since his hire, singling out positions such as offensive line and quarterback as areas where Michigan State has gotten better since his hire.

Jordan Hall: Fitzgerald gushed about senior linebacker Jordan Hall describing the 19-game starter as a giver, who exemplifies what Michigan State players should strive for both on the field and in their lives beyond football. Fitzgerald also indicated that he expects Hall to have an All-Big Ten season as a senior at Michigan State.

Fitzgerald also had strong positive assessments of quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and transfer offensive linemen Nick Sharpe and Trent Fraley. Both Sharpe and Fraley are part of large transfer o-line class that Fitzgerald believes Michigan State needed to set a foundation for competitive success.

It Factor: Fitzgerald owned the room during Big Ten Media Days and was both charismatic and genuine while speaking at both the dais and during the on-podium portion of Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Days. Fitzgerald brought a level of energy and authenticity that has been lacking around the Spartan football program in recent years.