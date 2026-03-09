V-Cast: Michigan State fell short in Top 10 match-up, but should feel bullish entering postseason play

Michigan State closed out the season with a 10-point loss against its in-state rival in a game where Jeremy Fears earned a technical foul and Spartan coach Tom Izzo took exception with the ‘little brother’ chant directed at his program.

After the game, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in with a final regular season postgame V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper: Michigan State seniors Jaxon Kohler combined for 41 points in this game and were a consistent source of scoring production throughout this game. Kohler had one of his better games as an inside-outside scorer. He did not struggle to score on the interior against a Wolverine front line with a much length as any team in college basketball. Kohler also effectively stretched the floor with his face-up jumper. Cooper missed a mid-range jumper that the Wolverines dared him to make. But Cooper made up for that miss with his activity around the basket. If Kohler and Cooper play as in the postseason as they did against Michigan, the Spartans may have a deep NCAA Tournament run in store for them.

Jeremy Fears gets another technical foul: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo defended his embattled point guard after the Spartan star was assessed a technical foul for lashing out with his foot at the groin area of Wolverine point guard Elliot Cadeau early in this game. Izzo described the incident as unintentional. Whether intentional or not, the ill-timed technical foul created an unneeded obstacle for the Spartans to overcome and will continue to generate unwanted scrutiny for Fears moving into postseason play. Fears’ antics overshadowed a 22-point, nine-assist game for the Spartan sophomore, who moved past Mateen Cleaves into second place for most assists in a season.

Should Izzo have ignored Wolverine fans? Izzo created headlines with when he said emphatically during his post-game press conference, ‘I’m nobody’s damn little’ brother in response to the chants directed at the Michigan State bench throughout this game. Izzo’s record in this rivalry is evidence of that truth, and he would have probably been better served by biting his tongue rather than allowing himself to take exception to anything coming from fans. Izzo’s response to razzing from Wolverine fans will probably only make things worse the next time the Spartans play the Wolverines at Crisler. Maybe Izzo responded the way he did because he felt his team deserved more respect than they’ve gotten this season. Whatever the case, Izzo’s comments will probably be talked to death on sports radio throughout the state until these two team begin post-season play at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago on Friday.