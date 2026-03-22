V-Cast: Michigan State has momentum going into Sweet 16 after strong win over Louisville

BUFFALO – Michigan State is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons behind a strong teamwide performance in a 77-69 win over Louisville. The Spartans managed to advance in the East Region despite committing 15 turnovers, which led to 20 points for their ACC opponent.

Those turnovers notwithstanding, the Spartans played a strong game, and were deserving of their advancement to the Sweet 16 for the 17th time during the Tom Izzo era.

Afterward, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from KeyBank Arena for the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Fears Sets a Record: Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears recorded double double against Louisville, scoring 12 points and adding 16 assists while leading Spartans into the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years. Fears set a Michigan State record for assists in a NCAA Tournament game, surpassing the mark set by Spartan legend Magic Johnson. Afterward the NBA Hall of Famer congratulated Fears for a job well done in a post on X in which he described Fears as the best point guard in college basketball. He certainly looked the part during the first weekend of March Madness.

Carr Sets the Tone: Coen Carr had as big an impact on this game for Michigan State as Fears, and was one of the biggest reasons why his point guard had as many assists as he did in this game. Carr made shots, provided energy, and scrapped his way to his first career double double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Against an undersized Louisville team, Carr provided a lot of answers with his versatility as a defender, logging minutes at both the three and the four.

Fort Sets New Standard: Coming of his best game as a Spartan in an NCAA Tournament win over North Dakota State, Trey Fort raised the bar substantially with an even more impactful performance against Louisville. Fort finished with 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting and five rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes. Fort also played solid defense for the second straight game. Fort also had a rare four-point play for the second consecutive game.