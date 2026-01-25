V-Cast: Michigan State improving steadily with less than week to go before rivalry showdown
Jeremy Fears fell short of Michigan State's single-game assist record, but charted a first for Big Ten players nonetheless....
Michigan State center Carson Cooper's solid performance against Maryland continued his surge as a consistent contributor for the Spartans....
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Tom Izzo called it “one of our best performances in years,” but the Michigan State head coach was almost more impressed with...
Jeremy Fears controlled the game on both ends of the floor as Michigan State destroyed Maryland, 91-48, on Saturday....
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State dashed any concerns about a West Coast hangover with a decisive 91-48 victory, Saturday afternoon at Breslin...
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler has made just one three in his last nine tries and has gone two straight games without scoring in double figures....
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo had no problem expressing his gratitude for Carson Cooper, who has developed into a game-changer for the Spartans....
After winning games at Washington and Oregon during its West Coast trip, Michigan State returns home to the Breslin Center to face a Maryland team...
Michigan State's Tom Izzo went viral again on Tuesday night. This time, he wasn’t brazenly offering suggestions to the NCAA or playing Christmas...
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo liked the play of Coen Carr and Carson Cooper vs. Oregon, but demanded more from all of his captains as leaders....
Ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since a road loss at Nebraska earlier this month, No. 10 Michigan State (17-2, 7-1) extended its conference...
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wasn’t going to let a 2-0 West Coast road trip, and a double-digit victory at Oregon on Tuesday night ruin a good bad...
No. 10-ranked Michigan State didn’t accumulate any style points in an inconsistent 68-52 victory over an ailing Oregon team, but the Spartans tapped...
Michigan State travels to Oregon on Tuesday looking to win its fifth straight Big Ten game, and second straight road game against a conference...
A night when a few of Michigan State's best players struggled, Tom Izzo liked the way his bench, and Jeremy Fears, responded vs. Washington....
Michigan State passed a significant road test on Saturday, kicking off its West Coast trip with an 80-63 road victory at Washington in a game where...
Michigan State is firmly back in winning form, and Jeremy Fears - taking his game up another notch - continues to be a major reason why. The...
Michigan State's most consistent player, Jaxon Kohler, is looking to become even more lethal as the Spartans head out west....
Can Michigan continue to build upon recent program growth in opening game of West Coast road trip at Washington?...
There are few things that coaches like less than the unknown, but that is what Tom Izzo and the Michigan State coaching staff are facing on their...
Michigan State wasn’t at its best in a history-making 73-71 victory over No. 24 Nebraska on Thursday night at Breslin Center, but the accomplishment...
Michigan State captain Coen Carr is improving defensively and raising the ceiling for his team in the process....
Tom Izzo believes Michigan State will learn a lot about itself, and grow closer as a result, during its trip to the Pacific Northwest....
EAST LANSING, Mich. - This year’s Michigan State women’s basketball team wasn’t picked among the teams expected to finish high in the standings in...
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his players are hoping the outcome is different this season when they hit the West Coast in Big Ten play....