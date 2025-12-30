V-Cast: Michigan State made progress against Cornell, but is it enough ahead of B1G test at Nebraska?

Michigan State improved to 12-1 on the season with a 114-97 win in a tricky non-conference finale against Ivy League foe Cornell, which shoots a lot of threes and makes more of those threes than most teams that shoot a similar volume.

This game wasn’t easy for the Spartans. Michigan State trailed by 11 points early in the first half and led by just two points at halftime. With a strong surge to start the second half, however, the Spartans were able to build a large lead, and withstand a late barrage of 3-pointers by the Big Red.

After this game, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk shared their thoughts on the final game before Big Ten play resumes at Nebraska on Friday night in the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

More Than a Tune-up: Michigan State has played a challenging non-conference schedule with several powerhouse match-ups against big brand programs in Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky. The Spartans have also played some games against mid-major teams that are on the upper end of the tough scale. Much like the Colgate and Toledo, who the Spartans played earlier this year, Cornell is the type of team that many major conference programs refuse to schedule. Michigan State willingly takes on these type of challenges. And in Cornell, the Spartans faced a team that presented problems to be solved in the same way teams like Samford and Indiana State have in recent years. Cornell is a team that shoots a high volume of threes, make a high volume of threes, and also embraces an up-tempo transition game. This Cornell team forced Michigan State to play smaller than the Spartans would like to play with Coen Carr playing more minutes at the four than he has in any game to this point in the season.

Jeremy Fears takes control: This was a strong all-around performance for Fears and it was also a game in which the Spartans relied on their starting point to lead them in scoring in addition to running the offense as the facilitator in chief. Fears didn’t take a high volume of shots in this game, but he did make a high percentage of the shots he did take. Fears’ big night included three 3-pointers on five tries. If he is able to make the shots he did against Cornell and to be a threat to hit perimeter jumpers as Michigan State moves into Big Ten play, the Spartans will be in much better shape as a potential contender in the Big Ten.

Fort makes progress: Michigan State doesn’t have a single player at the shooting guard position that it can rely on for 15 points or more on a game-in game-out basis. Progress has been made at the problematic two guard position from the start of the season until now. In this game against Cornell, Trey Fort played what may have been his best game as a Spartan. The Samford transfer made shots, made good decisions, and managed to avoid some of the mental errors that have been a problem to this point in the season.