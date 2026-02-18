V-Cast: Michigan State shows growth against UCLA that will be needed in March

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State (21-5, 11-4) needed a complete game performance at home against UCLA on Tuesday night to regain momentum after disappointing road loss at Wisconsin the previous Friday. The Spartans got the performance they needed, setting a season-high for threes and holding the Bruins well below their season average in an 82-59 victory.

Afterward, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from courtside at the Breslin Center with news, notes, and analysis in the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Threes falling: Michigan State came into this contest averaging just under eight threes per game on the year. The Spartans made 14 threes on 27 tries against a UCLA team that leads the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage defense against conference opponents. Six different Spartan players made at least one three against the Bruins. Jeremy Fears led the way with four triples on a night where he and Coen Carr combined to make 6-for-12 from three. Kur Teng and Jordan Scott made three threes apiece. Scott did not miss a three for the Spartans.

Improving Defense: With Divine Ugochukwu out for the season as the result of a foot injury, Michigan State needs defensive improvement throughout the roster to pick up the slack. In this game both Scott and Carr were effective defending smaller on-ball guards that have created problems for some teams that UCLA has played this season. Growth on defense from both Scott and Carr is significant because both players are better suited to defending wings rather than smaller on-ball guards. While Carr and Scott are both better defenders than Teng and Trey Fort, each of those later two players showed some effort and progress on defense against UCLA.

Booker back in Breslin: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo asked Spartan fans to treat former Spartan Xavier Booker with respect as a member of the visiting UCLA ballclub. Booker, who played two seasons at Michigan State prior to transferring to UCLA during the off-season following Michigan State’s Elite Eight run in 2025, was treated well by both the students in The Izzone as well as the rest of the Michigan State fans at the Breslin Center. Both Booker and his family have an amical relationship with Izzo. Booker is also highly regarded by many of his former teammates including senior captain Carson Cooper, who engaged his former teammate in cordial banter during the game.