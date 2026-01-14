V-Cast: Michigan State shows growth in several areas in 81-60 win over Indiana

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has shown adaptability on defense throughout the course of the season. The Spartans can play big, which they have against larger teams like North Carolina. They can also adapt their personnel to match smaller teams like they faced in an 81-60 win at home against Indiana on Tuesday night.

After the Spartan victory, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from the court at the Breslin Center with the latest V-Cast.

V-CAST TOPICS

Fears leads the way: Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears had one of his best all-around performances in this game, despite making just one three in six tries. Fears finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and added 10 assists in the win. The sophomore captain was also steady in his role as leader on defense. Fears shot well inside the arc, making 7-for-8. He also spearheaded a Spartan fastbreak that piled up 25 points against an Indiana defense that wore down over the course of two halves. Fears did more damage at the rim on drives to the basket against Indiana than he has in most other games this season.

Carr sparks the defense: Michigan State captain Coen Carr scored just six points against Indiana, but he made as big an impact in this game as anybody on the Spartan roster not named Fears. Defensively, Carr was instrumental in holding Indiana star Lamar Wilkerson to 19 points, which is well under his average against Big Ten opponents. Wilkerson came into this game averaging just under 28 points a game against Big Ten opponents.

Much of the damage that Wilkerson did scoring against the Spartans came when Carr was not on the floor. Carr has been an x-factor on defense at other times in his career, but this is the first time Michigan State tasked him with being the primary defender one of the most dynamic wings in the Big Ten. This game represented a significant milestone for Carr, who not only helped hold Wilkerson below his season average, but also had a hand in holding mismatch forward Tucker DeVries to just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Freshmen Rising: Freshman guard Jordan Scott has been a steady contributor for Michigan State throughout the season. In this game, Scott did a little bit of everything. He made several high IQ plays for the Spartans. He also hit some big shots for Michigan State, going 3-for-4 from behind the 3-point line on a night where he scored 11 points and shot 4-for-6 overall. Classmate Cam Ward had his third straight strong game for Michigan State. In this game, Ward was especially effective in transition. He scored five points on 2-for-3 shooting. He scored through contact on both of his makes.